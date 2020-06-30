1611 SW Highland Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent - Maintenance free in a great area. Very clean & well maintained, 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhome w/ 1 Car Garage. This spacious end unit gives a feeling of privacy. Ceramic floor entry, fireplace, & walkout patio. Wide hallway leads to 3 bedrooms w/extra large closets & 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar, stainless appliances - smooth-top range, microwave, oversized fridge & Washer & Dryer. Watchman Security available for addt'l $30/mo includes video doorbell.



**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.



