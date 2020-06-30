All apartments in Lee's Summit
Find more places like 1611 SW Highland Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Lee's Summit, MO
/
1611 SW Highland Dr
Last updated February 20 2020 at 12:52 PM

1611 SW Highland Dr

1611 Southwest Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Lee's Summit
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1611 Southwest Highland Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautifully Updated 3 Bedroom Townhouse for Rent - Maintenance free in a great area. Very clean & well maintained, 3BR, 2 1/2 bath townhome w/ 1 Car Garage. This spacious end unit gives a feeling of privacy. Ceramic floor entry, fireplace, & walkout patio. Wide hallway leads to 3 bedrooms w/extra large closets & 2 full baths. Eat-in kitchen w/ breakfast bar, stainless appliances - smooth-top range, microwave, oversized fridge & Washer & Dryer. Watchman Security available for addt'l $30/mo includes video doorbell.

**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 60 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program to help you save 5-15% your heating and cooling bill as well as create a clean healthy living environment.

Midwest Property Resources specializes in bringing clean, well maintained properties to the market and pairing them with tenants that appreciate them.
Midwest Property Resources...."Live a Better Life"

(RLNE5427553)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1611 SW Highland Dr have any available units?
1611 SW Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1611 SW Highland Dr have?
Some of 1611 SW Highland Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1611 SW Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1611 SW Highland Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1611 SW Highland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1611 SW Highland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1611 SW Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1611 SW Highland Dr offers parking.
Does 1611 SW Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1611 SW Highland Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1611 SW Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 1611 SW Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1611 SW Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1611 SW Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1611 SW Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1611 SW Highland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1611 SW Highland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1611 SW Highland Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Manor Homes of Arborwalk
1318 SW Manor Lake Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64082
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
Maple 36
703 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Meridian at View High
201 NW Kessler Drive
Lee's Summit, MO 64081
The Charles
416 SE 3rd St
Lee's Summit, MO 64063
The Donovan
837 Northwest Donovan Road
Lee's Summit, MO 64086
Maple Estates at 291
701 NE Ridgeview Dr
Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Similar Pages

Lee's Summit 1 BedroomsLee's Summit 2 Bedrooms
Lee's Summit Apartments with BalconyLee's Summit Apartments with Parking
Lee's Summit Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSIndependence, MO
Shawnee, KSBlue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MO
Leavenworth, KSRaytown, MOLiberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

Donwtown Lee's Summit

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City