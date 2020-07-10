All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1409 Southeast 8th Street

1409 Southeast 8th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1409 Southeast 8th Street, Lee's Summit, MO 64063
Vista Del Verde

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath . 1 car garage town home in Lee's Summit. The living room is large and open and has a gorgeous fireplace. Kitchen has tons of cabinets for storage space, and a dining area that has a door out to the back deck. This home has large spacious bedrooms as well as multiple bath rooms!

Sorry, no pets.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

Please call (816) 788-6650 to schedule a time to view this property. For an application, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 8/17/18

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1409 Southeast 8th Street have any available units?
1409 Southeast 8th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1409 Southeast 8th Street have?
Some of 1409 Southeast 8th Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1409 Southeast 8th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1409 Southeast 8th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1409 Southeast 8th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1409 Southeast 8th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1409 Southeast 8th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1409 Southeast 8th Street offers parking.
Does 1409 Southeast 8th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1409 Southeast 8th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1409 Southeast 8th Street have a pool?
No, 1409 Southeast 8th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1409 Southeast 8th Street have accessible units?
No, 1409 Southeast 8th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1409 Southeast 8th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1409 Southeast 8th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1409 Southeast 8th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1409 Southeast 8th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

