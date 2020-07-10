1409 Southeast 8th Street

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath . 1 car garage town home in Lee's Summit. The living room is large and open and has a gorgeous fireplace. Kitchen has tons of cabinets for storage space, and a dining area that has a door out to the back deck. This home has large spacious bedrooms as well as multiple bath rooms!



Sorry, no pets.



Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications



Please call (816) 788-6650 to schedule a time to view this property. For an application, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!!



Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $995, Available 8/17/18



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.