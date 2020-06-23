All apartments in Lee's Summit
1205 SW Highland Dr

Location

1205 Southwest Highland Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64081

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful tile, granite and flooring updates throughout. Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances opens to eat-in area with access to back patio for grilling and entertaining. New windows offer great light and efficiencies on utility bills. Ceiling fans and updated lighting and plumbing fixtures with new hardware and outlets throughout living areas. Close to schools and private park access. Large fenced yard. Bonus room in walk-out basement. This is your Lee's Summit home! Call KPMAdvantage today for a showing, (913) 777-1302.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1205 SW Highland Dr have any available units?
1205 SW Highland Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
What amenities does 1205 SW Highland Dr have?
Some of 1205 SW Highland Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1205 SW Highland Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1205 SW Highland Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1205 SW Highland Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1205 SW Highland Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1205 SW Highland Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1205 SW Highland Dr does offer parking.
Does 1205 SW Highland Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1205 SW Highland Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1205 SW Highland Dr have a pool?
No, 1205 SW Highland Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1205 SW Highland Dr have accessible units?
No, 1205 SW Highland Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1205 SW Highland Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1205 SW Highland Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1205 SW Highland Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1205 SW Highland Dr has units with air conditioning.
