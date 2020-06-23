1205 SW Highland Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enjoy this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with beautiful tile, granite and flooring updates throughout. Kitchen with all new stainless steel appliances opens to eat-in area with access to back patio for grilling and entertaining. New windows offer great light and efficiencies on utility bills. Ceiling fans and updated lighting and plumbing fixtures with new hardware and outlets throughout living areas. Close to schools and private park access. Large fenced yard. Bonus room in walk-out basement. This is your Lee's Summit home! Call KPMAdvantage today for a showing, (913) 777-1302.