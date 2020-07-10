All apartments in Lee's Summit
Last updated July 11 2019 at 1:30 PM

1009 Northeast Bristol Drive

1009 Northeast Bristol Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1009 Northeast Bristol Drive, Lee's Summit, MO 64086

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Lee's Summit has plenty of room to spread out! Nice open living room with fireplace. Huge open eat-in kitchen with plenty of space for storage and entertaining! Family room off of the dining room. Basement is partially finished, with area for a recreational room. All bedrooms are decent sized, and master bedroom with an ensuite bathroom is perfect for relaxing after a long day.

Sorry, no pets.

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,545, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,545, Available 6/21/19

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive have any available units?
1009 Northeast Bristol Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Lee's Summit, MO.
Is 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1009 Northeast Bristol Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive offer parking?
No, 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive have a pool?
No, 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive have accessible units?
No, 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 1009 Northeast Bristol Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

