Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access package receiving accessible on-site laundry coffee bar hot tub

Welcome home to The Kings Apartments, where residents enjoy spacious, modern living in South Kansas City. Here you're just minutes from world-class shopping, dining and entertainment. This pet-friendly community offers studio, one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent with stylish shared spaces and scenic poolside and courtyard views. Come home and relax at one of our two pools with sundecks, workout at our fully-equipped fitness center, or play with your furry friends at our pet park. Our apartment homes are appointed with high-end features including large windows that allow abundant natural light, private balconies and patios, breakfast bars, fireplaces, hardwood floors and extra storage spaces in select units.