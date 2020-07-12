/
loma vista
128 Apartments for rent in Loma Vista, Kansas City, MO
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
20 Units Available
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$755
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$852
956 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great location, off Highway 435 and 87th Street, close to historic Plaza and Crown Center Area. Residents enjoy units with laundry, patio or balcony, and hardwood floors. Community includes Google fiber, parking, pool and tennis.
Last updated December 26 at 08:14pm
47 Units Available
Reserve at South Pointe
8900 Old Santa Fe Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$680
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
801 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1248 sqft
The Reserve at South Pointe has just finished a complete interior and exterior renovation.
Last updated July 12 at 06:29pm
11 Units Available
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$645
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
880 sqft
Hilltop Village offers one and two bedroom apartment homes with washer and dryer, fireplace in select homes and a relaxing swimming pool for you to unwind. Stop by today and reserve your new home. Google Fiber is here! (RLNE65617)
Results within 1 mile of Loma Vista
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9532 Booth Ave
9532 Booth Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1500 sqft
Spacious Home in Hickman Mills School District-Available SOON!! - We DO NOT ADVERTISE ON CRAIGSLIST!! If you see this unit on Craigslist it is a SCAM!! We do not advertise on Craigslist, Facebook Marketplace, Letgo, or Social Serve.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6302 E 102nd Street
6302 East 102nd Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1084 sqft
South Kansas City MO Home totally remodeled - This Kansas City, MO Home offers 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Three bedrooms on 2nd level with large bathroom. Kitchen includes, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, built in Microwave and Stove.
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
9215 Wallace Ave
9215 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$925
925 sqft
This 925 Sq ft property was built in 1961 has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathroom. Super nice. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. New Carpet, New Countertops and tile backsplash. Nice Tile in bathroom and around shower.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
9811 Oakley Avenue
9811 Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3 bed 1.5 bath house! This home has some great features including stunning hardwood flooring, and a remodeled kitchen offering new countertops, cupboards, and a set of stainless steel appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
7905 E 88th Pl.
7905 East 88th Place, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$995
1181 sqft
7905 E 88th Pl. Available 08/24/20 Ranch-style home 3 bd / 2.5 ba KC MO $995 - 7905 E 88th Pl, Kansas City, MO 64138 This level one-story ranch-style home has 3 bd/2.5 ba with a large family room, living room and a separate dining room.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9609 Wallace Ave
9609 Wallace Avenue, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$1,126
725 sqft
9609 Wallace Ave Available 08/01/20 *Move In Special!! Half Off 2nd Month Rent !! - This cozy home features 4 bedrooms/ 2 baths, 2 car garage, large living area, eat in kitchen and updated features.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9410 Lewis Ave
9410 Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
Full interior renovation nearing completion!! All new bathroom and kitchen with granite countertops and brand new appliances! Beautiful refinished solid wood floors. Two-inch cordless wood blinds throughout.
Last updated May 4 at 09:02pm
1 Unit Available
7400 East 87th Street
7400 East 87th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1144 sqft
This lovely home is located just off 87th St. and Blue Ridge Blvd.
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
6004 E 98TH ST
6004 East 98th Street, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$950
1058 sqft
- (RLNE3557652)
Last updated December 11 at 03:28am
1 Unit Available
9317 Manchester Avenue
9317 Manchester Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
904 sqft
Schedule a tour today to view this home located in Kansas City, MO. It offers 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 904.00 sq ft of living space.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
8700 East 87th Street
8700 East 87th Street, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1032 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 12 at 05:40pm
1 Unit Available
10001 Bellaire Avenue
10001 Bellaire Avenue, Kansas City, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1512 sqft
**We are unable to accept Section 8 Vouchers at this time.** Spacious remodeled property with hardwood floors throughout. Two full bathrooms. Subway tile and granite countertops in kitchen. TONS of natural light.
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
1 Unit Available
8505 Greenwood Rd
8505 Greenwood Road, Raytown, MO
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
8505 Greenwood rents for $1,100 per month with a $1,100 security deposit and has just recently been renovated. Features include modern color tones, central heating/air, dishwasher, new flooring, back deck, and fenced back yard.
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
8608 E 93rd Street
8608 East 93rd Street, Kansas City, MO
4 Bedrooms
$950
Ranch Home Totally Remodeled - This Kansas City, MO Home offers 4 bedrooms and 1 bath with gorgeous new Kitchen. Completely remodeled with new tile, new bathroom, floor, Laundry room and much more.
Results within 5 miles of Loma Vista
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
38 Units Available
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$799
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$955
1026 sqft
Freshly renovated 1-2 bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, wood flooring, washer-dryer hookups, balcony with storage. Gated, pet-friendly community with pool, hot tub, fitness center, tennis court, clubhouse. Public transit available.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
16 Units Available
Willow Creek Apartments
201 W 99th Ter, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$720
848 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$820
1294 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community near I-435 and Hwy 71 for easy access to all of Greater Kansas City. Units with ceiling fans, fireplaces, oversized closets and Google Fiber.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 12:17pm
41 Units Available
Residences at New Longview
3301 SW Kessler Dr, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,275
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1228 sqft
Stunning apartments near Longview Lake and I-470. Units feature sprawling kitchens with granite counters and 10-foot ceilings. Tenants enjoy a community sundeck, saltwater pool and media room with theater seating.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
23 Units Available
The Kings
11330 Colorado Ave, Kansas City, MO
Studio
$679
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$729
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$877
861 sqft
Located just west of I-49, with easy access to all parts of Kansas City. Renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments with hardwood floors, fireplaces and in-unit laundry facilities. Community amenities include a pool and gym.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr, Kansas City, MO
1 Bedroom
$470
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$644
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Units include washer dryer hook, patio, or balcony. Great location for commuters, just off of Highway 71. Community includes 24/7 emergency maintenance, two swimming pools, and on-site courtesy patrol.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
25 Units Available
New Longview
460 SW Longview Blvd, Lee's Summit, MO
1 Bedroom
$1,002
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1018 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments near Fred Arbanas Golf Course and Metropolitan Community College - Longview. Pet-friendly with modern kitchens, fireplace, walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Minutes from I-470, I-49 and Summit Fair shopping, dining.
Verified
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
9 Units Available
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St, Kansas City, MO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$590
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$639
950 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community near historic Waldo District. Featuring studio to two-bedroom apartment homes in an elevator building with laundry facilities and high-speed internet. Convenient to Highway 71.
