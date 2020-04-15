9533 Harrison Street

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. Updated windows, carpets,doors, kitchen, light fixtures, Furnace and AC. The Master bedroom is located on the first floor along with the kitchen, laundry, and living room. The additional 2 bedrooms are located upstairs with a separate full bath. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Unit is all electric. Tenant pays for trash and Electricity. Owner pays for water. We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent.

Contact us to schedule a showing.