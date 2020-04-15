All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 9533 Harrison Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
9533 Harrison Street
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:18 PM

9533 Harrison Street

9533 Harrison Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9533 Harrison Street, Kansas City, MO 64131
Linden Hills and Indian Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 full bath 1/2 duplex. Located in the accredited Center school district. Updated windows, carpets,doors, kitchen, light fixtures, Furnace and AC. The Master bedroom is located on the first floor along with the kitchen, laundry, and living room. The additional 2 bedrooms are located upstairs with a separate full bath. This unit does not allow pets of any kind or smoking. Unit is all electric. Tenant pays for trash and Electricity. Owner pays for water. We require that applicants monthly income equal at least three times the monthly rent.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9533 Harrison Street have any available units?
9533 Harrison Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 9533 Harrison Street have?
Some of 9533 Harrison Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9533 Harrison Street currently offering any rent specials?
9533 Harrison Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9533 Harrison Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 9533 Harrison Street is pet friendly.
Does 9533 Harrison Street offer parking?
No, 9533 Harrison Street does not offer parking.
Does 9533 Harrison Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9533 Harrison Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9533 Harrison Street have a pool?
No, 9533 Harrison Street does not have a pool.
Does 9533 Harrison Street have accessible units?
No, 9533 Harrison Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9533 Harrison Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9533 Harrison Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Coach House
655 E Minor Dr
Kansas City, MO 64131
City Club Apartments Crossroads Kansas City
1989 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
The Manor Homes Of Fox Crest
3151 NW 90th St
Kansas City, MO 64154
4314 Warwick Boulevard
4314 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Waldo Heights
8101 Campbell St
Kansas City, MO 64131
Gillham House
3411 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Oaks at Prairie View
8031 NW Milrey Dr
Kansas City, MO 64152

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary