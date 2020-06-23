9125 McGee Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel refrigerator

{9125} Waldo Charmer + Updates throughout + Modern Kitchen + Large backyard - Open and Bright, this cozy KC home has everything you need!



Fully renovated bathroom! Updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances- including refrigerator and hood vent!! Inviting living room with wood plank floors. Neutral Gray and White paint throughout.



Spacious laundry room off of kitchen doubles as mud room with access to the backyard. Washer/ Dryer included!



Generous bedrooms and closets!



Pet friendly, 2 maximum!



(RLNE3916074)