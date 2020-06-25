8728 East 97th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This newly rehabbed43 Bedroom 1 Bath home is located in south KC just off James-A-Reed and I-470. Tucked away in the very back of a quiet and secluded cul-de-sac!



Featuring a HUGE kitchen and dining room space located on the lower level of the home, as well as a large master bedroom.



The main living area upstairs features large windows that allow tons of natural light and really showcase the beautifully refinished hardwood floors. There are also 3 bedrooms on this level as well as the main bath.



Don’t wait on this one, it is sure to go quick!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.