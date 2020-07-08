8660 NE 97th Terr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities courtyard garage

SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bb963f021

HALF OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!



This light and airy home offers 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is minutes away from both shopping and dining.



The kitchen comes with cedar cabinetry, a refrigerator, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher, and stove/oven.



The living room is cozy and comfortable, offering a gas fireplace that is perfect for Winter. Both bedrooms are upstairs and offer plenty of room and storage space.



Don't miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.



