8660 NE 97th Terr

Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bb963f021 ----
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!
This light and airy home offers 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is minutes away from both shopping and dining.
The kitchen comes with cedar cabinetry, a refrigerator, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher, and stove/oven.
The living room is cozy and comfortable, offering a gas fireplace that is perfect for Winter. Both bedrooms are upstairs and offer plenty of room and storage space.
Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. s Rent
Balcony Deck Or Patio
Disposal
Dryer
Dual Sink Vanity
Filter Easy Program
Gas Fireplace
Granite Countertop
High Vaulted Ceiling
Laundry Area Inside
No Cats
Storage Space
Walk In Shower
Washer