Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8660 NE 97th Terr
Last updated April 24 2019 at 9:48 PM

8660 NE 97th Terr

8660 Northeast 97th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8660 Northeast 97th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64157

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
courtyard
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/7bb963f021 ----
HALF OFF FIRST MONTH RENT!!

This light and airy home offers 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and is minutes away from both shopping and dining.

The kitchen comes with cedar cabinetry, a refrigerator, over-the-range microwave, dishwasher, and stove/oven.

The living room is cozy and comfortable, offering a gas fireplace that is perfect for Winter. Both bedrooms are upstairs and offer plenty of room and storage space.

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. s Rent

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8660 NE 97th Terr have any available units?
8660 NE 97th Terr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8660 NE 97th Terr have?
Some of 8660 NE 97th Terr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8660 NE 97th Terr currently offering any rent specials?
8660 NE 97th Terr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8660 NE 97th Terr pet-friendly?
No, 8660 NE 97th Terr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 8660 NE 97th Terr offer parking?
Yes, 8660 NE 97th Terr offers parking.
Does 8660 NE 97th Terr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8660 NE 97th Terr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8660 NE 97th Terr have a pool?
No, 8660 NE 97th Terr does not have a pool.
Does 8660 NE 97th Terr have accessible units?
No, 8660 NE 97th Terr does not have accessible units.
Does 8660 NE 97th Terr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8660 NE 97th Terr has units with dishwashers.

