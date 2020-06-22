8609 East 96th Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** BRING IN YOUR DEPOSIT BY NOV. 30TH AND RECEIVE DECEMBER RENT FREE!****



You really must check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rental home located in South Kansas City right off Bannister Road and James A Reed.



Featuring hardwood flooring throughout, a nice open concept living/dining/kitchen with tons of character and charm!



There is also an additional living space downstairs, plenty of room for the entire family. Let’s not forget about the massive deck off the back of the home, perfect for those long summer nights.



Keep an eye on this one, it will be ready mid to end September.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



Voepel Property Management

www.rentalskc.com

(816) 405-4845

Contact us to schedule a showing.