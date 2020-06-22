All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8609 East 96th Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8609 East 96th Terrace
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8609 East 96th Terrace

8609 East 96th Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8609 East 96th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64134
Robandee South

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** BRING IN YOUR DEPOSIT BY NOV. 30TH AND RECEIVE DECEMBER RENT FREE!****

You really must check out this beautiful 3 Bedroom 2 Bath rental home located in South Kansas City right off Bannister Road and James A Reed.

Featuring hardwood flooring throughout, a nice open concept living/dining/kitchen with tons of character and charm!

There is also an additional living space downstairs, plenty of room for the entire family. Let’s not forget about the massive deck off the back of the home, perfect for those long summer nights.

Keep an eye on this one, it will be ready mid to end September.

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8609 East 96th Terrace have any available units?
8609 East 96th Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8609 East 96th Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8609 East 96th Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8609 East 96th Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8609 East 96th Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8609 East 96th Terrace offer parking?
No, 8609 East 96th Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8609 East 96th Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8609 East 96th Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8609 East 96th Terrace have a pool?
No, 8609 East 96th Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8609 East 96th Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8609 East 96th Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8609 East 96th Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8609 East 96th Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8609 East 96th Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 8609 East 96th Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Best Cities for Families 2019
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Apex on Quality Hill
1050 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Township Apartments Home
400 NE 103rd St
Kansas City, MO 64155
Canyon Creek
9355 Bales Dr
Kansas City, MO 64132
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
The Wonder Shops and Flats
1108 East 30th Street
Kansas City, MO 64109
Eastwood Crossings
7000 Crabapple Ln
Kansas City, MO 64129
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary