Last updated March 17 2020 at 11:03 AM

8512 East 93rd Terrace

8512 East 93rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

8512 East 93rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64138
Fairwood and Robandee

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath South KC Home - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home is located right off Bannister Road & James A. Reed.

Featuring a number of updates including a renovated kitchen, hardwood flooring, and updated fixtures! This home has an amazing backyard, perfect for pets or entertaining!

There is also a large additional bonus room located in the basement of this property.

Make sure to give us a call with any questions!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher programs*

(RLNE3908272)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8512 East 93rd Terrace have any available units?
8512 East 93rd Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8512 East 93rd Terrace have?
Some of 8512 East 93rd Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8512 East 93rd Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
8512 East 93rd Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8512 East 93rd Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 8512 East 93rd Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 8512 East 93rd Terrace offer parking?
No, 8512 East 93rd Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 8512 East 93rd Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8512 East 93rd Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8512 East 93rd Terrace have a pool?
No, 8512 East 93rd Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 8512 East 93rd Terrace have accessible units?
No, 8512 East 93rd Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 8512 East 93rd Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 8512 East 93rd Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
