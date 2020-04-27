8512 East 93rd Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath South KC Home - This beautiful 3 Bedroom 1.5 Bath rental home is located right off Bannister Road & James A. Reed.



Featuring a number of updates including a renovated kitchen, hardwood flooring, and updated fixtures! This home has an amazing backyard, perfect for pets or entertaining!



There is also a large additional bonus room located in the basement of this property.



Make sure to give us a call with any questions!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher programs*



(RLNE3908272)