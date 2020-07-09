All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
8311 Blue Ridge Blvd
Last updated February 5 2020 at 12:27 PM

8311 Blue Ridge Blvd

8311 Blue Ridge Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8311 Blue Ridge Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64138
Raytown

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Raytown MO Home totally Remodeled - This Raytown home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Built in Microwave and Stove. There is a large laundry room just off the kitchen. The home has a formal living room and dining room with Beautiful Hardwood floors. The home has a private driveway for good off street parking. The backyard is fenced. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent. Sorry No Vouchers!

See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com

Call Spencer for Showing 913-484-4879
Rent $1095.00 per Month.

(RLNE5496886)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd have any available units?
8311 Blue Ridge Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd have?
Some of 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
8311 Blue Ridge Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd offers parking.
Does 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd have a pool?
No, 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd have accessible units?
No, 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8311 Blue Ridge Blvd has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

3435 Main
3435 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Crossing At Barry Road
7831 NW Roanridge Rd
Kansas City, MO 64151
Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Kinsley Forest Apartments
5400 N Summit St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Interstate
12 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
909 Walnut
909 Walnut St
Kansas City, MO 64106
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
2109 Broadway Lofts
2109 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary