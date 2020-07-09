8311 Blue Ridge Blvd

Amenities
Raytown MO Home totally Remodeled - This Raytown home features 3 Bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. The kitchen includes Refrigerator, Dishwasher and Built in Microwave and Stove. There is a large laundry room just off the kitchen. The home has a formal living room and dining room with Beautiful Hardwood floors. The home has a private driveway for good off street parking. The backyard is fenced. Central Air and Gas Furnace. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and Pet rent. Sorry No Vouchers!
Rent $1095.00 per Month.
(RLNE5496886)