8142 Belleview Ave.
Last updated April 1 2020 at 11:59 PM

8142 Belleview Ave.

8142 Belleview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8142 Belleview Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Absolutely Adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath South Waldo Home - ***MOVE-IN SPECIAL*** 1/2 OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT!

You really must come and check out this adorable 2 Bedroom 1 Bath home located just off Ward Parkway and W. 81st St. It is close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment and more!

This home just had a brand new fence installed in the backyard!

Featuring stunning hardwood flooring throughout, completely updated paint and beautiful new light fixtures. The kitchen is fully equipped with an updated backsplash and direct access to the driveway and backyard.

Make sure to come and check this one out, it is sure to go quickly!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

Voepel Property Management
www.rentalskc.com
(816) 405-4845

(RLNE4592237)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8142 Belleview Ave. have any available units?
8142 Belleview Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 8142 Belleview Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8142 Belleview Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8142 Belleview Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8142 Belleview Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8142 Belleview Ave. offer parking?
No, 8142 Belleview Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8142 Belleview Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8142 Belleview Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8142 Belleview Ave. have a pool?
No, 8142 Belleview Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8142 Belleview Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8142 Belleview Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8142 Belleview Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8142 Belleview Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8142 Belleview Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8142 Belleview Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

