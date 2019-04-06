All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated July 1 2019

7811 Main Street

7811 Main Street · No Longer Available
Location

7811 Main Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Schedule here:
https://renter.rently.com/properties/887955?source=marketing
Please use the scheduling link to request an appointment time. We only allow scheduling through the scheduling app, you need not speak with an agent to schedule an appointment.

Adorable 2 bedroom, 1 bath home remodeled just a few years back. Home sits in the heart of Waldo, perfect location!! Fenced in backyard. Very clean, great space. Stackable front loading Washer and dryer included with the rent. Detached garage. Don't miss this one it will rent fast!

We never encourage anyone to apply for a home before seeing the inside of any property, as the $35 application fee is non-refundable. Without first touring the home, you truly will not know if it is going to work for you. Offered by Ad Astra Realty, Inc. Visit www.adastrarealty.com for the most up to date information, application requirements and process. 12 month minimum lease required. Kitchen appliances included. Tenant pays all utilities and lawn care. No smoking allowed in home, garage or basement (if applicable). Pets allowed with additional non refundable fee of $275 plus $30/mo rent increase for the first pet and an additional $15 for each additional pet. We do not allow Pitbulls, Rottweilers, German Shepards, or Dobermans. Application fee is $35 per a person and is non-refundable. We do require a credit and background check for every occupant over the age of 18. Applying for a property and paying a $35 non-refundable application fee before viewing it, is completely at your discretion. We do not have any owners that accept housing vouchers at this time. Visit the website for more information and to schedule an appointment!

Rental Terms: Rent: $995, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $995, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

