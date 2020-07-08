All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7802 E 49th St

7802 East 49th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7802 East 49th Street, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions. Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7802 E 49th St have any available units?
7802 E 49th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7802 E 49th St currently offering any rent specials?
7802 E 49th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7802 E 49th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 7802 E 49th St is pet friendly.
Does 7802 E 49th St offer parking?
No, 7802 E 49th St does not offer parking.
Does 7802 E 49th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7802 E 49th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7802 E 49th St have a pool?
No, 7802 E 49th St does not have a pool.
Does 7802 E 49th St have accessible units?
No, 7802 E 49th St does not have accessible units.
Does 7802 E 49th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 7802 E 49th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7802 E 49th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 7802 E 49th St does not have units with air conditioning.

