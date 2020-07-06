Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated

Waldo Home Totally Remodeled in Quiet Safe Neighborhood - This Waldo home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The kitchen includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, built in Microwave and Dishwasher. The Washer and Dryer hookups are just off the Kitchen. The home has hardwood floors and new carpeting. The bedrooms are a good size with good clothes storage. The home has Central Air and Central Heat. Private Driveway for excellent off street parking. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.



See our Website: www.kansascityrentahome.com



Call Spencer for Showing. 913-484-4879

Rent is $1,495.00 Per Month



(RLNE5188698)