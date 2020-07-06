All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated November 12 2019 at 11:59 AM

7712 Oak

7712 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

7712 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64114
Waldo

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Waldo Home Totally Remodeled in Quiet Safe Neighborhood - This Waldo home offers 3 Bedrooms and 2 Full Baths. The kitchen includes: Stainless Steel Refrigerator, Stove, built in Microwave and Dishwasher. The Washer and Dryer hookups are just off the Kitchen. The home has hardwood floors and new carpeting. The bedrooms are a good size with good clothes storage. The home has Central Air and Central Heat. Private Driveway for excellent off street parking. Pets are accepted with an additional deposit and pet rent.

Rent is $1,495.00 Per Month

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7712 Oak have any available units?
7712 Oak doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7712 Oak have?
Some of 7712 Oak's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7712 Oak currently offering any rent specials?
7712 Oak is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7712 Oak pet-friendly?
Yes, 7712 Oak is pet friendly.
Does 7712 Oak offer parking?
Yes, 7712 Oak offers parking.
Does 7712 Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7712 Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7712 Oak have a pool?
No, 7712 Oak does not have a pool.
Does 7712 Oak have accessible units?
No, 7712 Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 7712 Oak have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7712 Oak has units with dishwashers.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
