Kansas City, MO
7630 East 52 Terrace
Last updated July 26 2019 at 3:20 PM

7630 East 52 Terrace

7630 East 52nd Terrace · No Longer Available
Kansas City
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Location

7630 East 52nd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64129
Eastwood Hill East

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This house is located off of Interstate 435 making it great for commuters to access. Also located near shopping, restaurants, and more!

This property has all new fixtures and a fresh coat of paint throughout. The living room and bedrooms feature the original hardwood flooring. The kitchen contains matching stainless steel appliances as well with, new backsplash, new countertop, new LTV flooring and more! Both bathrooms have been updated with new shower tile, new vanities, new toilets, and more. The back porch is great for a patio set and grill for those summer BBQ’s! The backyard is a great open space for pets and kids to play!

Add it to your must see list today!

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7630 East 52 Terrace have any available units?
7630 East 52 Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 7630 East 52 Terrace have?
Some of 7630 East 52 Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7630 East 52 Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
7630 East 52 Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7630 East 52 Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 7630 East 52 Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 7630 East 52 Terrace offer parking?
No, 7630 East 52 Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 7630 East 52 Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7630 East 52 Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7630 East 52 Terrace have a pool?
No, 7630 East 52 Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 7630 East 52 Terrace have accessible units?
No, 7630 East 52 Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 7630 East 52 Terrace have units with dishwashers?
No, 7630 East 52 Terrace does not have units with dishwashers.
