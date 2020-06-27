7630 East 52 Terrace

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This house is located off of Interstate 435 making it great for commuters to access. Also located near shopping, restaurants, and more!



This property has all new fixtures and a fresh coat of paint throughout. The living room and bedrooms feature the original hardwood flooring. The kitchen contains matching stainless steel appliances as well with, new backsplash, new countertop, new LTV flooring and more! Both bathrooms have been updated with new shower tile, new vanities, new toilets, and more. The back porch is great for a patio set and grill for those summer BBQ’s! The backyard is a great open space for pets and kids to play!



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*



*This home does not accept voucher assistance programs*

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.