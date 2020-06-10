7400 Longview Road

Amenities
Comfortable, Voucher Accepting, Single Family Home - This cozy cottage like home is located off a main road and near Big Splash water park! You are also within walking distance from many shops & restaurants. You walk right into the living room that has an open concept to the kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious and has room for a table. This home has 3 bedrooms that are situated close to one another at the end of the hall. The 1 bathroom in this home is located down the same hallway, near the bedrooms. THIS HOME IS VOUCHER FRIENDLY!!
**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.
Additional information:
*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month and an additional $250 non-refundable deposit. Back yard is fenced.
*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*No garage but there is room for at least 4 cars in the driveway. No street parking.
Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income **This income requirement is different for voucher applicants.
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.
