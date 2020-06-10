All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:09 AM

7400 Longview Road

7400 Longview Road · No Longer Available
Location

7400 Longview Road, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Heights

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Comfortable, Voucher Accepting, Single Family Home - This cozy cottage like home is located off a main road and near Big Splash water park! You are also within walking distance from many shops & restaurants. You walk right into the living room that has an open concept to the kitchen. The kitchen is very spacious and has room for a table. This home has 3 bedrooms that are situated close to one another at the end of the hall. The 1 bathroom in this home is located down the same hallway, near the bedrooms. THIS HOME IS VOUCHER FRIENDLY!!

**DUE to the recent COVID-19 situation we are postponing all in person showings. Instead a video tour will be available for prospective tenants to see. Please inquire in order to get a link to our video.

Additional information:
*Pets welcomed but for an additional $25/pet per month and an additional $250 non-refundable deposit. Back yard is fenced.
*No smoking inside the property and must keep outside areas tidy of trash/animal waste.
*All utilities are tenants responsibility
*No garage but there is room for at least 4 cars in the driveway. No street parking.

Qualifications:
*Must make 3x the monthly rent with monthly gross household income **This income requirement is different for voucher applicants.
*No evictions within the past 5 years
*No felonies
*At least 3 years good rental history.

(RLNE5693166)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7400 Longview Road have any available units?
7400 Longview Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7400 Longview Road currently offering any rent specials?
7400 Longview Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7400 Longview Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 7400 Longview Road is pet friendly.
Does 7400 Longview Road offer parking?
No, 7400 Longview Road does not offer parking.
Does 7400 Longview Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7400 Longview Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7400 Longview Road have a pool?
No, 7400 Longview Road does not have a pool.
Does 7400 Longview Road have accessible units?
No, 7400 Longview Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7400 Longview Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 7400 Longview Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7400 Longview Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 7400 Longview Road does not have units with air conditioning.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
