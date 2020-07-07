All apartments in Kansas City
Kansas City, MO
7222 Olive Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7222 Olive Street

7222 Olive Street
Location

7222 Olive Street, Kansas City, MO 64132
East Meyer 7

Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
This lovely 3 bedroom 1 bath home is ready to move in. New carpet, fresh paint, large fenced in backyard, new roof gutters, come out and see your new home.

www.nalamanagement.com for other listings or call me 816-905-6252

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7222 Olive Street have any available units?
7222 Olive Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 7222 Olive Street currently offering any rent specials?
7222 Olive Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7222 Olive Street pet-friendly?
No, 7222 Olive Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 7222 Olive Street offer parking?
No, 7222 Olive Street does not offer parking.
Does 7222 Olive Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7222 Olive Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7222 Olive Street have a pool?
No, 7222 Olive Street does not have a pool.
Does 7222 Olive Street have accessible units?
No, 7222 Olive Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7222 Olive Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7222 Olive Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7222 Olive Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7222 Olive Street has units with air conditioning.

