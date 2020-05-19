Sign Up
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
7010 Bellefontaine Avenue
7010 Bellefontaine Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
7010 Bellefontaine Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64132
Self Help Neighborhood Council
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This is an updated 2BR 1 BA home with a spacious unfinished basement and a fenced in back yard. Perfect place to call home with easy access to highway
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue have any available units?
7010 Bellefontaine Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
7010 Bellefontaine Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue offer parking?
No, 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue have a pool?
No, 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue have accessible units?
No, 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 7010 Bellefontaine Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
