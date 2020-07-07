7000 Spruce Avenue

Amenities

BECOME A HOMEOWNER!! **RENT TO OWN*!! TURN KEY READY!

BEAUTIFUL NEWLY UPGRADED HOME!!! BE IN YOUR NEW HOME BEFORE THE HOLIDAYS!!!

Looking to buy, but can't qualify for a loan?

Take advantage of our ***Low Down/ Low Monthly Rent to Own program. Just $1,200 Down and $750mo, you can start on the path to homeownership. Minimum 4 times monthly rent in qualifying income. This 3-bedroom 1 bath home is located in the perfect area, close to parks with biking, walking & hiking trails, a golf course the Zoo and many more attractions. Great area for your first home!

WE WILL MATCH ANY AMOUNT OVER THE REQUIRED DOWN PAYMENT!!

Contact Somalia Houston at (909) 279 9615 for details, with questions or to set up a showing. PLEASE LEAVE A MESSAGE IF I AM UNAVAILABLE!!** If this property is not for you, please look at our website for other available homes http://www.nationwidecrllc.com/ Rent to Own tenant will be responsible for all maintenance, repairs and utilities. ***Must have a minimum of $3000/month (4X monthly pmt) in verifiable take-home monthly income to qualify. We include and consider all household income!!

