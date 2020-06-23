All apartments in Kansas City
622 W 88th Terr.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

622 W 88th Terr.

622 West 88th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

622 West 88th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64114
Western Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/01c234a0f1 ----
Charming 2 bedroom 1 bath home. Features fully equipped kitchen, dining area, living room, spacious bedrooms and unfinished basement. Each tenant will also be automatically included in the community?s Property Damage Liability Waiver (PDLW?) and therefore subject to an additional fee of $15.00 per month. Call today for a tour!

1 Bath
2 Bedroom
Central Air
Miniblinds
Off Street Parking
Pets Upon Approval
Stove
Unfinished Basement
Vinyl Flooring
Washer/Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 622 W 88th Terr. have any available units?
622 W 88th Terr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 622 W 88th Terr. have?
Some of 622 W 88th Terr.'s amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 622 W 88th Terr. currently offering any rent specials?
622 W 88th Terr. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 622 W 88th Terr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 622 W 88th Terr. is pet friendly.
Does 622 W 88th Terr. offer parking?
No, 622 W 88th Terr. does not offer parking.
Does 622 W 88th Terr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 622 W 88th Terr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 622 W 88th Terr. have a pool?
No, 622 W 88th Terr. does not have a pool.
Does 622 W 88th Terr. have accessible units?
No, 622 W 88th Terr. does not have accessible units.
Does 622 W 88th Terr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 622 W 88th Terr. does not have units with dishwashers.
