615 East 62nd Street

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Newly remodeled 1.5 story brick home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with new windows and refinished hardwoods throughout. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and new tile.



This is a must see! Would be a perfect place for anyone interested in renting in the Brookside area, minutes away from Brookside shops.



*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*

*Home does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*

Contact us to schedule a showing.