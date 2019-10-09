All apartments in Kansas City
615 East 62nd Street
615 East 62nd Street

Location

615 East 62nd Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Newly remodeled 1.5 story brick home with 3 bedrooms and 1.5 baths with new windows and refinished hardwoods throughout. Brand new kitchen with granite countertops, new cabinets, all stainless steel appliances and new tile.

This is a must see! Would be a perfect place for anyone interested in renting in the Brookside area, minutes away from Brookside shops.

*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
*Home does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 615 East 62nd Street have any available units?
615 East 62nd Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 615 East 62nd Street have?
Some of 615 East 62nd Street's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 615 East 62nd Street currently offering any rent specials?
615 East 62nd Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 615 East 62nd Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 615 East 62nd Street is pet friendly.
Does 615 East 62nd Street offer parking?
No, 615 East 62nd Street does not offer parking.
Does 615 East 62nd Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 615 East 62nd Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 615 East 62nd Street have a pool?
No, 615 East 62nd Street does not have a pool.
Does 615 East 62nd Street have accessible units?
No, 615 East 62nd Street does not have accessible units.
Does 615 East 62nd Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 615 East 62nd Street does not have units with dishwashers.
