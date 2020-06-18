All apartments in Kansas City
611 East 40th Street #A
Last updated June 8 2019 at 1:34 PM

611 East 40th Street #A

611 E 40th St · No Longer Available
Location

611 E 40th St, Kansas City, MO 64110
South Hyde Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has been wonderfully renovated. It features a brand new kitchen with brand new granite counter tops. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through out and the whole unit has brand new paint. Amazing private balcony. $100.00 pet deposit for dogs under a year old + $20.00 monthly pet fee per pet. For Showings call Spencer at 913-484-4879

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 611 East 40th Street #A have any available units?
611 East 40th Street #A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 611 East 40th Street #A have?
Some of 611 East 40th Street #A's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 611 East 40th Street #A currently offering any rent specials?
611 East 40th Street #A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 611 East 40th Street #A pet-friendly?
Yes, 611 East 40th Street #A is pet friendly.
Does 611 East 40th Street #A offer parking?
No, 611 East 40th Street #A does not offer parking.
Does 611 East 40th Street #A have units with washers and dryers?
No, 611 East 40th Street #A does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 611 East 40th Street #A have a pool?
No, 611 East 40th Street #A does not have a pool.
Does 611 East 40th Street #A have accessible units?
No, 611 East 40th Street #A does not have accessible units.
Does 611 East 40th Street #A have units with dishwashers?
No, 611 East 40th Street #A does not have units with dishwashers.

