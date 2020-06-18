611 East 40th Street #A

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 2 bedroom 1 bath unit has been wonderfully renovated. It features a brand new kitchen with brand new granite counter tops. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Hardwood floors through out and the whole unit has brand new paint. Amazing private balcony. $100.00 pet deposit for dogs under a year old + $20.00 monthly pet fee per pet. For Showings call Spencer at 913-484-4879