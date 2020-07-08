All apartments in Kansas City
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
610 E 110th Ter
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

610 E 110th Ter

610 East 110th Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

610 East 110th Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
Red Bridge North

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
**NEW YEAR SPECIAL**

FREE 32" INSIGNIA LED TV, or....

FREE Samsung Galaxy Tablet

Can’t decide which one - GET BOTH!!  When you sign a 2-YEAR LEASE!

For full details on qualifications and rental process visit our website at:

https://www.sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals/

 

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

OUR RENTAL PROCESS:
*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each applicant’s photo id, 2 months of income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fees paid before we can begin processing the application.

*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years will result in an automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current/recent bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We look at each application as whole, and we will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

*If your application is approved, you are required to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.

*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.

*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. (No aggressive dog breeds)

*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com

Please allow 3-5 business days for processing, thank you!"

 

NOTE: Giveaway gifts are subject to change and while supplies last.  Like kind or comparable electronics will be used at the discretion of management. Current gift inventory consists of: Insignia™ - 32" Class - LED - 720p - HDTV and the Samsung - Galaxy Tablet A 7" 8GB lite - Black. 1-year lease signing = one gift, 2 year lease signing = both gifts.  Gifts will be delivered once lease is signed and tenants move in. Should the tenant break lease, a deposit equal to the amount of the gifts will be deducted from their Security deposit at move out.

 

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 610 E 110th Ter have any available units?
610 E 110th Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 610 E 110th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
610 E 110th Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 610 E 110th Ter pet-friendly?
Yes, 610 E 110th Ter is pet friendly.
Does 610 E 110th Ter offer parking?
No, 610 E 110th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 610 E 110th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 610 E 110th Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 610 E 110th Ter have a pool?
No, 610 E 110th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 610 E 110th Ter have accessible units?
No, 610 E 110th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 610 E 110th Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 610 E 110th Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 610 E 110th Ter have units with air conditioning?
No, 610 E 110th Ter does not have units with air conditioning.

