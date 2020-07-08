610 E 110th Ter

Amenities

**NEW YEAR SPECIAL**



FREE 32" INSIGNIA LED TV, or....



FREE Samsung Galaxy Tablet



Can’t decide which one - GET BOTH!! When you sign a 2-YEAR LEASE!



For full details on qualifications and rental process visit our website at:



https://www.sbdhousing.com/kc-rentals/







*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***



OUR RENTAL PROCESS:

*We must have a completed application, for everyone over the age of 18, which includes a copy of each applicant’s photo id, 2 months of income verification, and rental verification received from landlord, pictures of pets, and all application fees paid before we can begin processing the application.



*We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord or utility company, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check (Drugs or Violent Crimes in the last 10 Years will result in an automatic denial) We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current/recent bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We look at each application as whole, and we will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.



*If your application is approved, you are required to pay the base security deposit (in full) within 24 hours to remove the home from the market.



*You must move in within two weeks. You are required to pay a FULL month’s rent, any additional security deposit (if requested), and any pet fees the day of key pick up.



*PET FEES: All pet fees are NONREFUNDABLE. There is a minimum charge of $300 for first pet, plus a monthly pet rent, limit of 3. (No aggressive dog breeds)



*We are a paperless office and require you to use our online pay portal for rental payments after the initial certified funds are processed.



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



Please submit any additional documentation to leasing@sbdhousing.com



Please allow 3-5 business days for processing, thank you!"







NOTE: Giveaway gifts are subject to change and while supplies last. Like kind or comparable electronics will be used at the discretion of management. Current gift inventory consists of: Insignia™ - 32" Class - LED - 720p - HDTV and the Samsung - Galaxy Tablet A 7" 8GB lite - Black. 1-year lease signing = one gift, 2 year lease signing = both gifts. Gifts will be delivered once lease is signed and tenants move in. Should the tenant break lease, a deposit equal to the amount of the gifts will be deducted from their Security deposit at move out.



