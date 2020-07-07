5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning fireplace

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/131ab5b0a5 ---- Welcome to this charming and unique, remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Kansas City, Missouri! Upon entering you are met with a very spacious living room with working fireplace, and new flooring. Large floor-to-ceiling windows provide an abundance of natural light. Ahead is a formal dining room with built-in wood shelving. Around the corner, a very large galley kitchen and a breakfast nook with large picture windows. Down the hall are 2 nice-sized bedrooms, a full bath, and master bedroom with another full bath. The bathrooms have been remodeled with modern tile and fixtures. This saltbox home is climate controlled and easy on the utility bills. Dining room, both bathrooms, and 1 bedroom on the north side of the house include skylights for natural hues. Minutes from downtown KC - close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and a high-rated school district, you won?t want to pass this one up! Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: No Pets Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others