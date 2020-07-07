All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:01 PM

5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive

5609 Northwest Platte Purchase Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5609 Northwest Platte Purchase Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
Breen Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/131ab5b0a5 ---- Welcome to this charming and unique, remodeled 3 bedroom 2 bath home in North Kansas City, Missouri! Upon entering you are met with a very spacious living room with working fireplace, and new flooring. Large floor-to-ceiling windows provide an abundance of natural light. Ahead is a formal dining room with built-in wood shelving. Around the corner, a very large galley kitchen and a breakfast nook with large picture windows. Down the hall are 2 nice-sized bedrooms, a full bath, and master bedroom with another full bath. The bathrooms have been remodeled with modern tile and fixtures. This saltbox home is climate controlled and easy on the utility bills. Dining room, both bathrooms, and 1 bedroom on the north side of the house include skylights for natural hues. Minutes from downtown KC - close to shopping, restaurants, entertainment, and a high-rated school district, you won?t want to pass this one up! Available: NOW! Lease Term: 12 Months Pet Policy: No Pets Utilities Included in Rent: NONE Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive have any available units?
5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive have?
Some of 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive offers parking.
Does 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive have a pool?
No, 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive have accessible units?
No, 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5609 NW Platte Purchase Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Gatehouse
11803 Holiday Dr
Kansas City, MO 64134
The Nelle - 3734 Warwick
3734 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Scholars Row
5522 Troost Avenue
Kansas City, MO 64110
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Columbus Park Lofts
550 E 5th St.
Kansas City, MO 64106
Hemingway Heights - 3635-3645 Warwick
3635-3645 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Steeplechase Apartments
311 NW 96th St
Kansas City, MO 64155

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary