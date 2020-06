Amenities

3 Bedroom 1 Bath home with 2 car garage split level with finished off basement for added living space and fenced backyard, rents for $925.00 a month. Located close to Bannister & 435. This home features central air and washer and dryer in the unit. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renter's insurance is required and security deposit is $925.00. For more information contact Scott at Premiere Property 913.283.7125 or 636.887.6769.