5525 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130 North Town Fork Creek
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Great 2 Bedroom - Come take a peek at this property. It has a nice back yard with an elevated back porch. Not to mention that its only minutes away from Highway 71. For any information please call/text 816-602-6520
(RLNE4960280)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5525 S Benton Ave have any available units?
5525 S Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.