Kansas City, MO
5525 S Benton Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

5525 S Benton Ave

5525 South Benton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5525 South Benton Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
North Town Fork Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Great 2 Bedroom - Come take a peek at this property. It has a nice back yard with an elevated back porch. Not to mention that its only minutes away from Highway 71. For any information please call/text 816-602-6520

(RLNE4960280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5525 S Benton Ave have any available units?
5525 S Benton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5525 S Benton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5525 S Benton Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5525 S Benton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 5525 S Benton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 5525 S Benton Ave offer parking?
No, 5525 S Benton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 5525 S Benton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5525 S Benton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5525 S Benton Ave have a pool?
No, 5525 S Benton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5525 S Benton Ave have accessible units?
No, 5525 S Benton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5525 S Benton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5525 S Benton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5525 S Benton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 5525 S Benton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
