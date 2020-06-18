All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5426 Charlotte Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5426 Charlotte Street
Last updated April 22 2020 at 10:26 AM

5426 Charlotte Street

5426 Charlotte Street · (816) 656-2940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Western 49-63
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5426 Charlotte Street, Kansas City, MO 64110
Western 49-63

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 978 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
You really have to come and see this adorable 2 Bedroom + Den, 1 Bath, home located right in the heart of Kansas City and within walking distance to UMKC!

This property offers a beatuiful front porch, perfect for those cool summer nights to just hang out and enjoy the quiet peaceful neighborhood.

The home features original hardwood flooring throughout. The kitchen has been nicely updated with new stainless steel appliances and newer cabinetry.

The 2 main bedrooms are located on the main floor, and there is a 3rd room located on the 2nd floor that could be used as an additional bedroom!

Make sure to check out this little beauty, schedule your tour on the Rently App today!

Move-in Costs:
* Application Qualifications & Pet fees (see website https://www.voepelproperties.com/how-to-apply/)
* Deposit equal to the first months’ rent (cashiers check/money order only)
* $100 admin fee (due on date of move-in)

*This house does not accept section 8 or HUD vouchers*
*Information deemed reliable but not guaranteed*
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5426 Charlotte Street have any available units?
5426 Charlotte Street has a unit available for $1,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 5426 Charlotte Street have?
Some of 5426 Charlotte Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5426 Charlotte Street currently offering any rent specials?
5426 Charlotte Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5426 Charlotte Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 5426 Charlotte Street is pet friendly.
Does 5426 Charlotte Street offer parking?
No, 5426 Charlotte Street does not offer parking.
Does 5426 Charlotte Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5426 Charlotte Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5426 Charlotte Street have a pool?
No, 5426 Charlotte Street does not have a pool.
Does 5426 Charlotte Street have accessible units?
No, 5426 Charlotte Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5426 Charlotte Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 5426 Charlotte Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5426 Charlotte Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Retreat at Woodlands Apartments
510 E 101st St
Kansas City, MO 64170
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
721 E. Armour
721 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Ricardo
811 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
The 4700
4700 Roanoke Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64112
Sol Towers/MNE
24 East Linwood Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
WildOak Apartment Homes
7987 N Flintlock Rd
Kansas City, MO 64158
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity