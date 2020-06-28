All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 31 2020 at 1:33 PM

5221 Northeast 56th Place

5221 Northeast 56th Place · No Longer Available
Location

5221 Northeast 56th Place, Kansas City, MO 64119
Ravenwood-Somerset

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! Receive $500 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before March 31!
3 bedroom ranch with 2 full baths and walkout basement featuring the family room and bedrooms on the main floor. You'll appreciate the formal dining as well as the kitchen which includes appliances. Enjoy the beautiful large fenced lot that backs to green space and trees. Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5221 Northeast 56th Place have any available units?
5221 Northeast 56th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5221 Northeast 56th Place currently offering any rent specials?
5221 Northeast 56th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5221 Northeast 56th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5221 Northeast 56th Place is pet friendly.
Does 5221 Northeast 56th Place offer parking?
No, 5221 Northeast 56th Place does not offer parking.
Does 5221 Northeast 56th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5221 Northeast 56th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5221 Northeast 56th Place have a pool?
No, 5221 Northeast 56th Place does not have a pool.
Does 5221 Northeast 56th Place have accessible units?
No, 5221 Northeast 56th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5221 Northeast 56th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5221 Northeast 56th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5221 Northeast 56th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5221 Northeast 56th Place does not have units with air conditioning.
