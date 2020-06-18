All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 5205 North Richmond Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
5205 North Richmond Avenue
Last updated June 15 2020 at 12:59 AM

5205 North Richmond Avenue

5205 North Richmond Avenue · (816) 788-6957
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

5205 North Richmond Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64119
Gracemor-randolph Corners

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
SPECIAL! • Receive $600 off 1st full month rent if leased and moved in before June 29
WOW factor in this one! Hardwoods throughout this spacious floor plan. Enjoy the open concept kitchen complete with appliances. Beautifully updated bathrooms and good size bedrooms. You'll like the nice sized deck to view the large treed back yard.

Whether a police officer, firefighter or EMT, first responders and Medical workers are providing lifesaving support during the coronavirus outbreak and Conrex wants to help. If you are currently in one of these professions, ask us about this specific move in special!

Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. Great 3 bdrm, 1.5 bath home that is perfect for you! You'll have to check out this home for yourself to appreciate all it has to offer. This home is sided and fenced with a nice backyard. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5205 North Richmond Avenue have any available units?
5205 North Richmond Avenue has a unit available for $1,399 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5205 North Richmond Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5205 North Richmond Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5205 North Richmond Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5205 North Richmond Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5205 North Richmond Avenue offer parking?
No, 5205 North Richmond Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5205 North Richmond Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5205 North Richmond Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5205 North Richmond Avenue have a pool?
No, 5205 North Richmond Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5205 North Richmond Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5205 North Richmond Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5205 North Richmond Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5205 North Richmond Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5205 North Richmond Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5205 North Richmond Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 5205 North Richmond Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Ashton Place
414 W 89th St
Kansas City, MO 64114
Brookside51
5100 Oak St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Ambassador
3560 Broadway St
Kansas City, MO 64111
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Bellerive
214 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Park Central
300 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity