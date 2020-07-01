5024 Park Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Check out this great 2-bedroom house! With many great features, it won't be available for long. Some of these include:



• Spacious Home

• Storage Space off of Kitchen

• Washer/Dryer Hookups

• Newer Fixtures

• Newer Flooring

• Central heat

• A/C Window Units

• Centrally Located

• Pets Ok with some restrictions

• More!



Due to the showing limitations, we have provided a virtual walkthrough! Please check out the photos, the virtual tour, ask any questions you have, and then if you would like to move forward with seeing the unit in person, fill out an application!



Shockwave Properties



816*388**9628