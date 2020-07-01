All apartments in Kansas City
5024 Park Avenue
Last updated May 1 2020 at 4:06 AM

5024 Park Avenue

5024 Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5024 Park Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64130
Blue Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Check out this great 2-bedroom house! With many great features, it won't be available for long. Some of these include:

• Spacious Home
• Storage Space off of Kitchen
• Washer/Dryer Hookups
• Newer Fixtures
• Newer Flooring
• Central heat
• A/C Window Units
• Centrally Located
• Pets Ok with some restrictions
• More!

Due to the showing limitations, we have provided a virtual walkthrough! Please check out the photos, the virtual tour, ask any questions you have, and then if you would like to move forward with seeing the unit in person, fill out an application!

Shockwave Properties

816*388**9628

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5024 Park Avenue have any available units?
5024 Park Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 5024 Park Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5024 Park Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5024 Park Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5024 Park Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5024 Park Avenue offer parking?
No, 5024 Park Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5024 Park Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5024 Park Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5024 Park Avenue have a pool?
No, 5024 Park Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5024 Park Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5024 Park Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5024 Park Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5024 Park Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5024 Park Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5024 Park Avenue has units with air conditioning.

