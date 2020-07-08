4567 Walnut St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a57e8b016 ---- This 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo in Kansas City is an absolute must see! You?ll enjoy over 2400 square feet of space in this gorgeous property. Being located in the Plaza Westport area it?s within minutes of parks, museums, shopping, dining and so much more.



**Guided Tours Only! Please contact Home River Group to schedule a guided showing**



Once you enter this home you?ll find a large living space, a huge deck, gorgeous sun room, spacious family room, dining room, a half bath and a laundry room. There are large windows throughout that provides plenty of natural light.



The kitchen is also located on this level and comes equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, dual oven, dishwasher, flat top stove and loads of cabinetry to meet your storage needs.



Both bedrooms are located upstairs along with a mezzanine that overlooks the sun room.



In the master bedroom you?ll have access to a large walk in closet and an en suite bathroom. This features a walk in shower, bathtub and dual vanity!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com



*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1950.00 breaks down as follows:

Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00

Holding fee of $1850.00

Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:

Non-Refundable Fee $350.00

Refundable Security Deposit $1500.00

Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount



Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).

The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1795 Parking: 2 Covered Parking Subdivision: Atrium on the Plaza Square Footage: 2408 Virtual Tour: Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/2/18 House Number: 4567 Bathroom: 2.5 Bedrooms: 2 Pets: Service or companion animals only Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Filter Easy Program