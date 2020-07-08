All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 4 2019 at 4:25 PM

4567 Walnut St

4567 Walnut Street · No Longer Available
Location

4567 Walnut Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5a57e8b016 ---- This 2 bed, 2.5 bath condo in Kansas City is an absolute must see! You?ll enjoy over 2400 square feet of space in this gorgeous property. Being located in the Plaza Westport area it?s within minutes of parks, museums, shopping, dining and so much more.

**Guided Tours Only! Please contact Home River Group to schedule a guided showing**

Once you enter this home you?ll find a large living space, a huge deck, gorgeous sun room, spacious family room, dining room, a half bath and a laundry room. There are large windows throughout that provides plenty of natural light.

The kitchen is also located on this level and comes equipped with a stainless steel refrigerator, dual oven, dishwasher, flat top stove and loads of cabinetry to meet your storage needs.

Both bedrooms are located upstairs along with a mezzanine that overlooks the sun room.

In the master bedroom you?ll have access to a large walk in closet and an en suite bathroom. This features a walk in shower, bathtub and dual vanity!

**Guided Tours Only! Please contact Home River Group to schedule a guided showing**

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. homeriverkansascity.com

*The required security deposit/move-in fee of $1950.00 breaks down as follows:
Non-refundable administrative fee of $100.00
Holding fee of $1850.00
Upon Move in, the holding fee breaks down as:
Non-Refundable Fee $350.00
Refundable Security Deposit $1500.00
Any damage outside of normal wear and tear will be deducted from this amount

Tenants will be charged $10 per month, in addition to rent, for furnace filter delivery service.
This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. Renter is to verify all information (photos similar).
The available date for property is an estimate only, Home River cannot guarantee the date available for move in until the home has been vacated and prepared for a new renter. Security Deposit: 1795 Parking: 2 Covered Parking Subdivision: Atrium on the Plaza Square Footage: 2408 Virtual Tour: Date Property Available for Viewing: 2019/2/18 House Number: 4567 Bathroom: 2.5 Bedrooms: 2 Pets: Service or companion animals only Utilities Included: none Price Specials: none Filter Easy Program

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4567 Walnut St have any available units?
4567 Walnut St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4567 Walnut St have?
Some of 4567 Walnut St's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4567 Walnut St currently offering any rent specials?
4567 Walnut St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4567 Walnut St pet-friendly?
Yes, 4567 Walnut St is pet friendly.
Does 4567 Walnut St offer parking?
Yes, 4567 Walnut St offers parking.
Does 4567 Walnut St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4567 Walnut St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4567 Walnut St have a pool?
No, 4567 Walnut St does not have a pool.
Does 4567 Walnut St have accessible units?
No, 4567 Walnut St does not have accessible units.
Does 4567 Walnut St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4567 Walnut St has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
