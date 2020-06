Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Hurry, This one will not last!! Just remodeled this 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 2 car garage, ranch has over 2002 SF. Home includes refinished hardwood floors, New Paint, Carpet, Tile, Hardwoods, Stainless steel appliances..THE WORKS. Large finished basement makes a perfect 2nd living area! Located a few blocks south on Sterling off I-70. To view this property please go to Keyrealtykc.com and apply for a showing. Call our office with any questions! 816-561-0622