4504 Broadway #2N

Amenities

pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking pet friendly

{4504} Charming Plaza Condo + Reserved Parking + In-Unit Laundry - You are sure to fall in love with the charm of this beautiful brownstone-style home in the heart of the Country Club Plaza. Gorgeous woodwork, hardwoods throughout and original details including crown moldings and arched doorways greet you as you enter this 2nd-floor condo. Conveniently located minutes from award-winning restaurants, shops, museums, parks & only 1 block South of St. Luke's hospital. Live that Plaza lifestyle without the hassle of Plaza parking with your very own designated parking space!



If you are looking for Plaza living at its finest, look no further!



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5009242)