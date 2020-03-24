All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated September 14 2019 at 11:35 AM

4504 Broadway #2N

4504 Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

4504 Broadway, Kansas City, MO 64111
Plaza Westport

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pet friendly
{4504} Charming Plaza Condo + Reserved Parking + In-Unit Laundry - You are sure to fall in love with the charm of this beautiful brownstone-style home in the heart of the Country Club Plaza. Gorgeous woodwork, hardwoods throughout and original details including crown moldings and arched doorways greet you as you enter this 2nd-floor condo. Conveniently located minutes from award-winning restaurants, shops, museums, parks & only 1 block South of St. Luke's hospital. Live that Plaza lifestyle without the hassle of Plaza parking with your very own designated parking space!

If you are looking for Plaza living at its finest, look no further!

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5009242)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4504 Broadway #2N have any available units?
4504 Broadway #2N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4504 Broadway #2N currently offering any rent specials?
4504 Broadway #2N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4504 Broadway #2N pet-friendly?
Yes, 4504 Broadway #2N is pet friendly.
Does 4504 Broadway #2N offer parking?
Yes, 4504 Broadway #2N offers parking.
Does 4504 Broadway #2N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4504 Broadway #2N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4504 Broadway #2N have a pool?
No, 4504 Broadway #2N does not have a pool.
Does 4504 Broadway #2N have accessible units?
No, 4504 Broadway #2N does not have accessible units.
Does 4504 Broadway #2N have units with dishwashers?
No, 4504 Broadway #2N does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4504 Broadway #2N have units with air conditioning?
No, 4504 Broadway #2N does not have units with air conditioning.
