All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 4203 Flora Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
4203 Flora Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4203 Flora Avenue

4203 Flora Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

4203 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Ivanhoe Southwest

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come quickly and explore this immaculately updated 2 BR 1 BA Home with a bonus room. You have to see it to believe it but I'm most certain that you will immediately fall in love. Close to highway

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4203 Flora Avenue have any available units?
4203 Flora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 4203 Flora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Flora Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Flora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue offer parking?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have a pool?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkway Gardens
6434 Paseo Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64131
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
Retreat at Tiffany Woods
9519 N Ambassador Dr
Kansas City, MO 64154
Ashton Court Apartments
8700 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Brownhardt
801 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Yankee Hill
3430 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Plaza Club City Apartments
4621 Jefferson St
Kansas City, MO 64112

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary