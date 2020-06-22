Rent Calculator
4203 Flora Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 1
4203 Flora Avenue
4203 Flora Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
4203 Flora Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64110
Ivanhoe Southwest
Amenities
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come quickly and explore this immaculately updated 2 BR 1 BA Home with a bonus room. You have to see it to believe it but I'm most certain that you will immediately fall in love. Close to highway
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have any available units?
4203 Flora Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Kansas City, MO
.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Kansas City Rent Report
.
Is 4203 Flora Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4203 Flora Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4203 Flora Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Kansas City
.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue offer parking?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have a pool?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4203 Flora Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4203 Flora Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
