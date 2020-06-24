Amenities

This cozy 2 bedroom apartment at 4142 Oak St. is just 5 min walk from the KC Art Institute and 10 min from The Plaza and Westport. This apartment is fully equipped with:updated vinyl plank throughoutcentral a/c and heatceiling fanstove and fridge in the kitchencovered pationew vinyl windowsoff-street parkingon-site laundryWater trash and Google Fiber (basic internet) are included. Hurry it won\'t last long... 850/month with a 400.00 deposit!Please give us a call to schedule a showing. 816-561-7368Water, trash and Google Fiber (basic internet) are included. Professionally managed by North Terrace Property ManagementContact Zach at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment*Showings By Appointment Only*Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pmSaturdays 10 am to 4 pmLandlord pays for water and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric.

