4142 Oak St
Last updated March 18 2019 at 9:48 PM

4142 Oak St

4142 Oak Street · No Longer Available
Location

4142 Oak Street, Kansas City, MO 64111
Southmoreland

Amenities

google fiber
patio / balcony
recently renovated
air conditioning
internet access
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
google fiber
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e8662810e0 ----
This cozy 2 bedroom apartment at 4142 Oak St. is just 5 min walk from the KC Art Institute and 10 min from The Plaza and Westport. This apartment is fully equipped with:updated vinyl plank throughoutcentral a/c and heatceiling fanstove and fridge in the kitchencovered pationew vinyl windowsoff-street parkingon-site laundryWater trash and Google Fiber (basic internet) are included. Hurry it won\'t last long... 850/month with a 400.00 deposit!Please give us a call to schedule a showing. 816-561-7368Water, trash and Google Fiber (basic internet) are included. Professionally managed by North Terrace Property ManagementContact Zach at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment*Showings By Appointment Only*Monday-Friday 9 am to 5 pmSaturdays 10 am to 4 pmLandlord pays for water and trash; tenants are responsible for gas and electric.
?

Flooring: Hardwood
Rent Sqft: $0.94
Deposit: 400
Floor Size: 900 sqft
Unit Floor: 3

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4142 Oak St have any available units?
4142 Oak St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 4142 Oak St have?
Some of 4142 Oak St's amenities include google fiber, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4142 Oak St currently offering any rent specials?
4142 Oak St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4142 Oak St pet-friendly?
No, 4142 Oak St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 4142 Oak St offer parking?
No, 4142 Oak St does not offer parking.
Does 4142 Oak St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4142 Oak St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4142 Oak St have a pool?
No, 4142 Oak St does not have a pool.
Does 4142 Oak St have accessible units?
No, 4142 Oak St does not have accessible units.
Does 4142 Oak St have units with dishwashers?
No, 4142 Oak St does not have units with dishwashers.
