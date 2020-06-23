4141 Roanoke Rd

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c3f867d0dc ---- Roanoke Villas is conveniently located close to Westport and the Plaza, has recent updates, and features several amenities. This unit features vinyl flooring throughout, stainless steel appliances: including dishwasher and microwave, spacious bedrooms, and a bar in the kitchen. Great price for a great location! RENT: $995/month DEPOSIT: $400 UTILITIES: tenant is responsible for Electric (All Electric Unit) MORE: ?12 month lease ?$30 application fee *we run background and credit checks, and verify employment* ?Pets welcome under 15lbs with no pet rent or deposit Roanoke Villas is professionally managed by North Terrace Property Management Contact us at 816-561-7368 to schedule an appointment *Showings By Appointment Only*