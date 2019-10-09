All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3815 Baltimore Avenue

3815 Baltimore Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

3815 Baltimore Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64111
Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/5ec10730bd ----
Large house in Kansas City with new flooring and grand staircase. Beautiful kitchen with lots of storage for all your cooking needs and stainless steel appliances! Main floor laundry and full basement for storage. Close to restaurants and shopping with Metro stop one block away. Gorgeous home within walking distance to so many cool bars and restaurants.

*No evictions or felonies
*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent
*At least 1 year of positive rental history
*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test
*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)
*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent
*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit

To apply online or for more information and photos on this, and other properties, visit us at www.333rent.com!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3815 Baltimore Avenue have any available units?
3815 Baltimore Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3815 Baltimore Avenue have?
Some of 3815 Baltimore Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3815 Baltimore Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
3815 Baltimore Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3815 Baltimore Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 3815 Baltimore Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 3815 Baltimore Avenue offer parking?
No, 3815 Baltimore Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 3815 Baltimore Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3815 Baltimore Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3815 Baltimore Avenue have a pool?
No, 3815 Baltimore Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 3815 Baltimore Avenue have accessible units?
No, 3815 Baltimore Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 3815 Baltimore Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 3815 Baltimore Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
