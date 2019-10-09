3815 Baltimore Avenue

Amenities

Large house in Kansas City with new flooring and grand staircase. Beautiful kitchen with lots of storage for all your cooking needs and stainless steel appliances! Main floor laundry and full basement for storage. Close to restaurants and shopping with Metro stop one block away. Gorgeous home within walking distance to so many cool bars and restaurants.



*No evictions or felonies

*Income needs to be 3 times the monthly rent

*At least 1 year of positive rental history

*Pets welcome (fees apply): pitbulls, rottweilers & dobermans with a temperament test

*No smoking inside (outside areas okay)

*Deposit is equal to 1 month\'s rent

*Lease start dates are flexible within 14 days of placing the deposit



