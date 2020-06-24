All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated March 29 2019 at 3:54 PM

3744 Warwick Boulevard

3744 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

3744 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Welcome to the Arabell! Come see the completely renovated, ALL NEW interiors complete with in-unit washers & dryers, sleek hardwood floors, brand new kitchens & bathrooms, and private balconies.

Located in Midtown KC in the Hyde Park area, close to Westport, Downtown Kansas City, The Country Club Plaza, UMKC, Rockhurst, Pen Valley Park, Truman Medical Center, Childrenï¿½??s Mercy, KC Art Institute, Saint Lukeï¿½??s Hospital, & MORE!!

Fill out the Contact Property form and come take a look at these brand new units today!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3744 Warwick Boulevard have any available units?
3744 Warwick Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3744 Warwick Boulevard have?
Some of 3744 Warwick Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3744 Warwick Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
3744 Warwick Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3744 Warwick Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 3744 Warwick Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 3744 Warwick Boulevard offer parking?
No, 3744 Warwick Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 3744 Warwick Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3744 Warwick Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3744 Warwick Boulevard have a pool?
No, 3744 Warwick Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 3744 Warwick Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 3744 Warwick Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 3744 Warwick Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 3744 Warwick Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
