All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 3710 Warwick Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
3710 Warwick Blvd
Last updated August 7 2019 at 4:35 PM

3710 Warwick Blvd

3710 Warwick Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Hanover Place
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

3710 Warwick Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64111
Hanover Place

Amenities

on-site laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
google fiber
internet access
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2f8bdc0dc ---- This newly remodeled, 2 bedroom unit is located in the heart of Midtown Kansas City just minutes away from the thriving Westport, Country Club Plaza and 39th Street districts! Our unit here at Warwick Plaza boast a spacious living area, new flooring everywhere, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a large balcony and free Google Fiber internet! The landlord pays for water and trash and tenants have access to an on-site laundry facility, a lovely courtyard and off-street parking. Pets are welcome with a $200 pet deposit and $20/month pet rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to see the unit, please contact Brandon at North Terrace Property Management at 816-561-7368.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3710 Warwick Blvd have any available units?
3710 Warwick Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 3710 Warwick Blvd have?
Some of 3710 Warwick Blvd's amenities include on-site laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3710 Warwick Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3710 Warwick Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3710 Warwick Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 3710 Warwick Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 3710 Warwick Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3710 Warwick Blvd offers parking.
Does 3710 Warwick Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3710 Warwick Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3710 Warwick Blvd have a pool?
No, 3710 Warwick Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3710 Warwick Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3710 Warwick Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3710 Warwick Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3710 Warwick Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Switzer Lofts
1936 Summit Street
Kansas City, MO 64108
International
301 E Armour Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Watkins Place - 1215 Brush Creek
1215 Brush Creek
Kansas City, MO 64110
West Hill Lofts
1106 W 47th St
Kansas City, MO 64112
Warwick Gardens - 3926-3934 Warwick
3926 Warwick Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Westley on Broadway
4111 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111
Raleigh Arms
3346 Gillham Rd
Kansas City, MO 64109
Whispering Lake
10415 E 43rd St
Kansas City, MO 64133

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary