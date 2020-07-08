3710 Warwick Blvd

Amenities

on-site laundry google fiber patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed google fiber internet access pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/c2f8bdc0dc ---- This newly remodeled, 2 bedroom unit is located in the heart of Midtown Kansas City just minutes away from the thriving Westport, Country Club Plaza and 39th Street districts! Our unit here at Warwick Plaza boast a spacious living area, new flooring everywhere, stainless steel kitchen appliances, a large balcony and free Google Fiber internet! The landlord pays for water and trash and tenants have access to an on-site laundry facility, a lovely courtyard and off-street parking. Pets are welcome with a $200 pet deposit and $20/month pet rent. For more information or to schedule an appointment to see the unit, please contact Brandon at North Terrace Property Management at 816-561-7368.