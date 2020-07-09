All apartments in Kansas City
320 Oakley Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

320 Oakley Avenue

320 Oakley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

320 Oakley Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64123
South India Mound

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
You simply must see this charming 2 bedroom & 1 bath home in Kansas City. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is ready to move into. Lots of room to spread out with a mud room off of the kitchen and a huge dining room. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit and an unfinished basement. The back yard is perfect for spending time outdoors!

Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.
For more pet information, please visit: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/pet_policy

Rental Qualifications: www.onestoppm.com/tenants/rental_qualifications

To apply, visit our website www.OneStopPM.com. Come see your new home today!

Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available 11/26/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 320 Oakley Avenue have any available units?
320 Oakley Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 320 Oakley Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
320 Oakley Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 320 Oakley Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 320 Oakley Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 320 Oakley Avenue offer parking?
No, 320 Oakley Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 320 Oakley Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 320 Oakley Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 320 Oakley Avenue have a pool?
No, 320 Oakley Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 320 Oakley Avenue have accessible units?
No, 320 Oakley Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 320 Oakley Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 320 Oakley Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 320 Oakley Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 320 Oakley Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

