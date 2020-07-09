320 Oakley Avenue

Amenities

You simply must see this charming 2 bedroom & 1 bath home in Kansas City. This 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom home is ready to move into. Lots of room to spread out with a mud room off of the kitchen and a huge dining room. Washer/dryer hook ups in unit and an unfinished basement. The back yard is perfect for spending time outdoors!



Pet Policy: Up to 2 pets possible upon approval.

Rental Terms: Rent: $595, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $595, Available 11/26/18



