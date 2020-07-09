2921 Bales Avenue

Amenities
Freshly renovated 2 BR / 1 Bath unit on a quiet street featuring large bedrooms, a decorative fireplace with built-in bookshelves, formal dining area, butler's pantry, and a kitchen nook. Laundry facilities are not on site.
Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.
- $35 Application Fee per person
- No evictions
- No past due balances owed with previous landlords
- No felonies
Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.