All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 2921 Bales Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
2921 Bales Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2921 Bales Avenue

2921 Bales Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2921 Bales Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64128
Ingleside

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Freshly renovated 2 BR / 1 Bath unit on a quiet street featuring large bedrooms, a decorative fireplace with built-in bookshelves, formal dining area, butler's pantry, and a kitchen nook. Laundry facilities are not on site.

Call (816) 623-2990 or visit our website https://www.liveherekc.com/houses-rent to view at your convenience.

- $35 Application Fee per person

- No evictions

- No past due balances owed with previous landlords

- No felonies

Professionally managed by RPM Kansas City.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2921 Bales Avenue have any available units?
2921 Bales Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 2921 Bales Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2921 Bales Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2921 Bales Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 2921 Bales Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 2921 Bales Avenue offer parking?
No, 2921 Bales Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 2921 Bales Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2921 Bales Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2921 Bales Avenue have a pool?
No, 2921 Bales Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2921 Bales Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2921 Bales Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2921 Bales Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2921 Bales Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2921 Bales Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 2921 Bales Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Crown Heights
450 NE 68th St
Kansas City, MO 64118
Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Union - Berkley Riverfront Park
1000 Berkley Parkway
Kansas City, MO 64120
Fountainhead
9821 Wornall Rd
Kansas City, MO 64114
The Woods at Windrose Creek
480 NE Windrose Dr
Kansas City, MO 64155
Prairie Walk Apartment Homes
11026 College Ln
Kansas City, MO 64137
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Arterra KC
2100 Wyandotte Street
Kansas City, MO 64108

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary