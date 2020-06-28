21 W 10th St

Amenities

To view, Call or text Kevin with Renters Warehouse (816) 529-9960 . Gorgeous downtown views in this high rise condo on the 7th floor. Great view of the downtown library . you are ON the new STREETCAR route (yes it is FREE). You can also get some exercise and walk anywhere downtown in mere minutes - grocery store, Power and Light, Johnnys, Sprint Center, etc. Polished concrete floors, tons of custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances, double sinks, washer/dryer and ridiculous views from roof top deck with grills for some serious cooking and relaxation. Storage, 1 covered parking spot, water, trash/recycling, etc. Google Fiber ready. $45 application fee per adult 18 and older, $1150 security deposit. Qualifications: Income must be 3 times the rent, and Good rental history. Pets allowed with additional one time deposit.