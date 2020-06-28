12212 E 53rd St

Amenities

This 1,326 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 3rd bedroom is in the basement it is big with a half bath and walkout basement. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must make at least 2.5 times the rent in your net income. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668