All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 12212 E 53rd St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
12212 E 53rd St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

12212 E 53rd St

12212 E 53rd St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

12212 E 53rd St, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1,326 Sq ft property was built in 1957 has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. 3rd bedroom is in the basement it is big with a half bath and walkout basement. Property has been completely updated painted inside and out. Tile backsplash in the kitchen. Granite countertops, stainless steal appliances Refrigerator, Dishwasher, and Stove. New Furnace and Central Air Conditioning. Come ready to rent this beauty today! Serious Applicants ONLY! Must make at least 2.5 times the rent in your net income. View our website at www.usreebpm.com. CALL or TEXT me now to schedule a showing with our Leasing Team ~ 816-237-8668

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12212 E 53rd St have any available units?
12212 E 53rd St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 12212 E 53rd St have?
Some of 12212 E 53rd St's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12212 E 53rd St currently offering any rent specials?
12212 E 53rd St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12212 E 53rd St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12212 E 53rd St is pet friendly.
Does 12212 E 53rd St offer parking?
No, 12212 E 53rd St does not offer parking.
Does 12212 E 53rd St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12212 E 53rd St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12212 E 53rd St have a pool?
No, 12212 E 53rd St does not have a pool.
Does 12212 E 53rd St have accessible units?
No, 12212 E 53rd St does not have accessible units.
Does 12212 E 53rd St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12212 E 53rd St has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Arabell - 3740 Warwick
3740 Warwick Boulevard
Kansas City, MO 64111
Hilltop Village
6700 E 87th St
Kansas City, MO 64138
The Reserve At Barry
8504 N Cosby Ave
Kansas City, MO 64154
Commerce Tower
911 Main St
Kansas City, MO 64105
Flashcube
720 Main Street
Kansas City, MO 64105
Charlotte Square - 3330-3368 Charlotte
3330-3368 Charlotte St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Windsor House
3420 Locust St
Kansas City, MO 64109
Bennington Ridge
4027 N Bennington Ave
Kansas City, MO 64117

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary