Last updated March 26 2020 at 12:36 PM

11925 East 56 Street

11925 East 56th Street
Location

11925 East 56th Street, Kansas City, MO 64133
Fairway Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
Move in ready! Very nice well maintained 3 bedroom home with a family room and fireplace downstairs. For those that like to cook, the kitchen was renovated with new counter tops and back splash and includes appliances. There are durable luxury vinyl floors on the main floor. All three bathrooms were beautifully renovated. Entire house painted. There is a large fenced backyard with a covered deck. Perfect for entertaining! Make this house your home today! This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits. Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers. Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

