Amenities

patio / balcony garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities garage

This is a Single-Family Home located at 1127 East 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO. 1127 E 83rd Ter has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 2,248 square feet and rents for $950.00 a month. The home has plenty of living space with a bonus room off the kitchen. Plenty of storage with central air, a gas furnace and water heater. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required and a $950.00 security deposit. This home has a single car garage with opener. This one won't last long so call Scott at Premiere Property 913.283.7125 or cell at 636.887.6769