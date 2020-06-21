All apartments in Kansas City
Find more places like 1127 E 83rd Ter.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Kansas City, MO
/
1127 E 83rd Ter
Last updated March 29 2019 at 7:42 AM

1127 E 83rd Ter

1127 East 83rd Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Kansas City
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1127 East 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO 64131
Marlborough Heights - Marlborough Pride

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
This is a Single-Family Home located at 1127 East 83rd Terrace, Kansas City, MO. 1127 E 83rd Ter has 3 beds, 2 baths, and approximately 2,248 square feet and rents for $950.00 a month. The home has plenty of living space with a bonus room off the kitchen. Plenty of storage with central air, a gas furnace and water heater. All utilities are the responsibility of the tenant and renters insurance is required and a $950.00 security deposit. This home has a single car garage with opener. This one won't last long so call Scott at Premiere Property 913.283.7125 or cell at 636.887.6769

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1127 E 83rd Ter have any available units?
1127 E 83rd Ter doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 1127 E 83rd Ter currently offering any rent specials?
1127 E 83rd Ter is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1127 E 83rd Ter pet-friendly?
No, 1127 E 83rd Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 1127 E 83rd Ter offer parking?
Yes, 1127 E 83rd Ter offers parking.
Does 1127 E 83rd Ter have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1127 E 83rd Ter does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1127 E 83rd Ter have a pool?
No, 1127 E 83rd Ter does not have a pool.
Does 1127 E 83rd Ter have accessible units?
No, 1127 E 83rd Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 1127 E 83rd Ter have units with dishwashers?
No, 1127 E 83rd Ter does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1127 E 83rd Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1127 E 83rd Ter has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Haven
10500 Hillcrest Rd
Kansas City, MO 64134
Market Station
240 W 2nd St
Kansas City, MO 64105
45 Madison
4445 Madison Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
Timberlane Village
8803 Newton Ave
Kansas City, MO 64138
46 Penn
4551 Pennsylvania Ave
Kansas City, MO 64111
The Acme Apartments
3200 Gillham Road
Kansas City, MO 64109
North Oak Crossing Apartments
9400 N Oak Trfy
Kansas City, MO 64155
Studios on Broadway - 3201-3207 Broadway
3201-3207 Broadway Blvd
Kansas City, MO 64111

Similar Pages

Kansas City 1 BedroomsKansas City 2 Bedrooms
Kansas City Dog Friendly ApartmentsKansas City Pet Friendly Places
Kansas City Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Overland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KS
Lenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOIndependence, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KS

Nearby Neighborhoods

The Downtown LoopWaldoCoves North
Hanover PlaceNorth Hyde ParkCentral Hyde Park
GashlandBroadway Gillham

Apartments Near Colleges

Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas CityRockhurst University
Midwestern Baptist Theological Seminary