11223 Lewis Ave

You?ll fall in love with this adorable 3 bed 2 bath home featuring a 1 car garage, hardwood floors and an unfinished basement!! Enjoy being minutes away from the freeway, dining and shopping while still being nestled away in a quiet area of town.



When you enter you are greeted with an open living area, with beautiful hardwood floors and loads of natural light through the large windows! This room also features a built in entertainment unit.



The spacious kitchen offers new, updated backsplash, ample cupboard space and granite countertops. This comes fully equipped with a fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.



All 3 bedrooms feature windows to bring in the spring breeze and built in ceiling fans for hot summer days! They also offer roomy built in closets and some built in shelving options!



The beautiful interior is matched with an amazing exterior on a huge fenced in lot, with mature trees and plenty of room to entertain!



Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website.