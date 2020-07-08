All apartments in Kansas City
Last updated June 7 2019 at 5:34 PM

11223 Lewis Ave

11223 Lewis Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11223 Lewis Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64134
Ruskin Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/457f9ce04a ---- Coming in June!

You?ll fall in love with this adorable 3 bed 2 bath home featuring a 1 car garage, hardwood floors and an unfinished basement!! Enjoy being minutes away from the freeway, dining and shopping while still being nestled away in a quiet area of town.

When you enter you are greeted with an open living area, with beautiful hardwood floors and loads of natural light through the large windows! This room also features a built in entertainment unit.

The spacious kitchen offers new, updated backsplash, ample cupboard space and granite countertops. This comes fully equipped with a fridge, stove/oven and dishwasher.

All 3 bedrooms feature windows to bring in the spring breeze and built in ceiling fans for hot summer days! They also offer roomy built in closets and some built in shelving options!

The beautiful interior is matched with an amazing exterior on a huge fenced in lot, with mature trees and plenty of room to entertain!

Don?t miss out on this great opportunity! Call us today at (816) 565-4475 to schedule a showing. You may also schedule directly and apply on our website. s Rent Balcony Deck Or Patio

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11223 Lewis Ave have any available units?
11223 Lewis Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
What amenities does 11223 Lewis Ave have?
Some of 11223 Lewis Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11223 Lewis Ave currently offering any rent specials?
11223 Lewis Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11223 Lewis Ave pet-friendly?
No, 11223 Lewis Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kansas City.
Does 11223 Lewis Ave offer parking?
Yes, 11223 Lewis Ave offers parking.
Does 11223 Lewis Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11223 Lewis Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11223 Lewis Ave have a pool?
No, 11223 Lewis Ave does not have a pool.
Does 11223 Lewis Ave have accessible units?
No, 11223 Lewis Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 11223 Lewis Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11223 Lewis Ave has units with dishwashers.

