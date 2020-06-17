All apartments in Kansas City
11024 North Kenwood Avenue
Last updated March 30 2019 at 10:53 PM

11024 North Kenwood Avenue

11024 North Kenwood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

11024 North Kenwood Avenue, Kansas City, MO 64155
Nashua

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.
Cooks will enjoy this eat-in concept kitchen that opens up to a deck overlooking a large flat backyard with privacy fence. Master bedroom is quite roomy and there is a finished rec room, which is great for entertaining! Located in Staley High School school district. Close to KCI, restaurants and shopping. WIth the features and comforts of this home, it wont last long so please schedule your self guided tour and APPLY today!

"Pets are welcome at all Conrex Homes! For a full explanation of our pet policy and rental criteria, please call 816-629-8440. This property offers a self-showing option for your convenience! Make this house your home today!”

CONREX DOES NOT ADVERTISE on CRAIGSLIST!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11024 North Kenwood Avenue have any available units?
11024 North Kenwood Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kansas City, MO.
How much is rent in Kansas City, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Kansas City Rent Report.
Is 11024 North Kenwood Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
11024 North Kenwood Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11024 North Kenwood Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 11024 North Kenwood Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 11024 North Kenwood Avenue offer parking?
No, 11024 North Kenwood Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 11024 North Kenwood Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11024 North Kenwood Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11024 North Kenwood Avenue have a pool?
No, 11024 North Kenwood Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 11024 North Kenwood Avenue have accessible units?
No, 11024 North Kenwood Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 11024 North Kenwood Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 11024 North Kenwood Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11024 North Kenwood Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 11024 North Kenwood Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
