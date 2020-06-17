11024 North Kenwood Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

$400 off first full month's rent on 12 month lease term or more if leased and moved in by April 5th.

Cooks will enjoy this eat-in concept kitchen that opens up to a deck overlooking a large flat backyard with privacy fence. Master bedroom is quite roomy and there is a finished rec room, which is great for entertaining! Located in Staley High School school district. Close to KCI, restaurants and shopping. WIth the features and comforts of this home, it wont last long so please schedule your self guided tour and APPLY today!



